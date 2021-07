With very few Westchester Democrats coming out to vote in their party’s primary June 22 and before in early voting, unofficial results show the following:. County Clerk: Incumbent County Clerk Tim Idoni is narrowly holding onto a lead over Yonkers City Councilmember Shanae Williams by a 51%-49% margin, with mail in ballots and absentee ballots still to be counted. While it appears that Idoni will hold on and serve a fourth term, Williams can also call this a victory for her campaign, because nobody thought she would come this close to beating a well known and respected Westchester Democrat. Less than 325 votes separate the two with mail in ballots to be counted. Early on Primary Day June 22, the Idoni campaign sent out an email to supporters explaning the voter turnout is very low and we need you to come out and vote.