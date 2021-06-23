Cancel
Lamoriello Wins 2021 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Cover picture for the articleLamoriello is the first two-time recipient of this award. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello has been named the winner of the 2021 Jim Gregory Award, presented to recognize the work of the top General Manager of the Year. Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin and Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito were the other two finalists for the award.

www.nhl.com
