Podcast #303 – Radio on TV, Magazines and Tape
Just when we thought the Franken FM era might be over for good, the FCC grants "Special Temporary Authority" to a LPTV channel 6 in San Jose, California to keep its analog signal – heard on the FM dial – on the air while transitioning its video signal to digital. We review this news, along with a proposal in front of the FCC to boost low-power FM stations to 250 watts.www.radiosurvivor.com