Is strong reaction to COVID vaccine due to recent illness?

As a person living with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, I am appalled by the number of staff at the Cleveland Clinic where I receive treatment who are not vaccinated against COVID. Every time I go to the lab in Independence, they have to hunt down a phlebotomist who has been vaccinated. They know my situation and how vulnerable I am. I have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, but because my cancer is on the plasma cell responsible for making antibodies, my protection from the vaccine may be minimal, at best. I rely on those people around me to protect me by virtue of their vaccination status. When health care workers refuse to get the vaccine, they put me at great risk of dying from COVID-19. It is that simple!