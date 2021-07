Check out details on our new shows, new contributors, and a wonderful low price for Premium!. If you missed it today on the Bombcast, we are going to be launching two new shows on Giant Bomb within the next week! First up, launching this Thursday, is Grubbsnax, our weekly interactive gaming industry news show hosted by Jeff Grubb, a reporter who's got arguably the best flow in the business. Tune in LIVE on Thursdays at 10am PT/1pm ET to check out the first episode! Each show will feature a Q&A portion where Premium members have access to ask Grubb whatever is on their minds about the games biz.