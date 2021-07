Willow Smith, known in music as Willow, has shared a new single, titled “Lipstick,” set to appear on her forthcoming album, Lately I Feel Everything, out on July 16. The successor to 2020’s The Anxiety — a collaborative record with Tyler Cole — will also include the previously released, rock-leaning track “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,” featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. According to Pitchfork, the album is said to be inspired by Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore, so it’s safe to say the experimental artist’s next body of work will land at the intersection of pop and punk.