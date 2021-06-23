Cancel
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High tides will bring potential for minor tidal flooding and beach erosion. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...During evening high tide Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor tidal overflow is possible near low-lying beach areas, boardwalks, and parking lots. Minor beach erosion is also possible. Strong rip currents creating hazardous swimming conditions, especially during outgoing tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide near 7.0 feet will occur Wednesday evening between 630 PM to 1030 PM, and between 730 PM to 1130 PM Thursday evening.

