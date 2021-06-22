Cancel
Economy

Sony Music Australia CEO suddenly exits amid investigation into toxic corporate culture

By Chris Cooke
completemusicupdate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Music boss Rob Stringer yesterday confirmed that the long-standing CEO of the major’s Australian business, Denis Handlin, was leaving the company with immediate affect. In a memo to staff, Stringer thanked Handlin for “his extraordinary contribution to the company and its artists”, but stated: “It is time for a change in leadership. And I will be making further announcements in terms of the new direction of our business in Australia and New Zealand in due course”.

completemusicupdate.com
Rob Stringer
Tony Glover
Australia
