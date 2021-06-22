Cancel
Entertainment

One Liners: Becky Hill, Soft Cell, Joss Stone, more

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMute Song has signed Soft Cell’s Dave Ball to a new publishing deal, also bringing Ball’s partner in his other project The Grid, Richard Norris, along for the ride. By which I mean they’ve also signed him to a publishing deal. “Richard Norris and Dave Ball are two of the most important figures in British electronic music history and we are honoured to represent them both”, says Mute boss Daniel Miller. A new Soft Cell album is incoming via BMG.

completemusicupdate.com
