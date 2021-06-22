One Liners: Becky Hill, Soft Cell, Joss Stone, more

BBC Group MD Bob Shennan has been elected as the next Chair of music charity Help Musicians, a role he will take up in April 2022. “The last twelve months have shown just how important and essential the work of Help Musicians really is for the wellbeing of the musical creative community”, he says. “I feel honoured to have been asked to chair this vital charity in its next exciting chapter”. Judah Armani, Cliff Fluet, Silvia Montello and Stephen Swift have also been appointed as trustees.