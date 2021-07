Sharks have long been the subject of horror movies, with a variety of adventures aiming to strike fear into the hearts of audiences with the fish, but filmmaker Eli Roth knows that the true horrors related to the creatures are the ways in which they are being killed around the world, with the new documentary FIN set to premiere on discovery+ to chronicle such treatment. With Roth having delivered audiences unsettling experiences like Cabin Fever and Hostel, viewers might think a fictional experience involving sharks would be more horrifying, though the filmmaker himself knows that truth is much more frightening than fiction. FIN is slated to premiere on discovery+ on Tuesday, July 13th.