Cory Franklin: What just ain't so about COVID-19
In 1984, a young Australian doctor drank a flask of liquid teeming with bacteria obtained from a patient suffering from indigestion. The doctor thus proved stomach ulcers were caused by bacteria rather than stress or diet, as formerly believed. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for this discovery — n confirmation that virtually the entire medical community had been wrong for decades about what caused ulcers. Such historic moments, where doctors’ beliefs are summarily disproven, are infrequent. But it has happened several times during the COVID-19 pandemic.wacotrib.com