Cory Franklin: What just ain't so about COVID-19

Getting the COVID-19 shot is an act of love. First, it is an act of love toward yourself. By boosting your natural immunity, you are maintaining the integrity of your body against a devastating, destructive virus that has no business being inside you. The vaccine is like keeping your watchdog healthy, so she has the energy to protect you and keep you safe against invaders while you sleep. COVID-19 viruses are not like the “good” microbes that live and function with your body in harmony. The immunization maintains your natural health against a COVID virus that is a life-destroying, outside invader. Getting the vaccine is an act of love toward the people you care about most. Every one of the millions who have died from COVID-19 could in principle have each pointed their finger to one single person who gave them the virus. Tragically, that one person is often someone emotionally close to them – a friend who felt a little off that day, or the victim’s own child or grandchild who was an asymptomatic carrier. You don’t want to be that person, and you don’t want your children to be that person.