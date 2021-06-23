Cancel
NBA Playoffs 2021: Deandre Ayton's game-winner combined with career-night for Cameron Payne helps Suns clinch Game 2 thriller

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Chris Paul, no problem (again). It came down to the final second but the young Phoenix Suns persevered in a Game 2 thriller against the LA Clippers. A sensation final-second out-of-bounds play capped-off by Deandre Ayton's alley-oop slam gave the Suns 104-103 victory and the 2-0 series lead. The thrilling win extended their current win streak to nine games.

