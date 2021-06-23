NBA Playoffs 2021: Deandre Ayton's game-winner combined with career-night for Cameron Payne helps Suns clinch Game 2 thriller
No Chris Paul, no problem (again). It came down to the final second but the young Phoenix Suns persevered in a Game 2 thriller against the LA Clippers. A sensation final-second out-of-bounds play capped-off by Deandre Ayton's alley-oop slam gave the Suns 104-103 victory and the 2-0 series lead. The thrilling win extended their current win streak to nine games.www.sportingnews.com