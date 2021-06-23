Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Selling Their $16.75 Million LA Mansion: See Photos From Inside

Now we're speechless over the edge, we're just breathless, never thought that we'd catch this lovebug again from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding pictures. The all-star couple are ringing in the two-year anniversary of their big wedding bash in the south of France from June 2019. They officially tied the knot a month earlier in an intimate Vegas chapel ceremony following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, of which Turner posted never-before-seen pictures last month.