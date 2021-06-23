Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Selling Their $16.75 Million LA Mansion: See Photos From Inside

By Jessica Wang
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a tour of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sprawling Encino mansion. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market for a whopping $16.75 million. Located in the upscale neighborhood of Royal Oaks in Encino, the 15,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a wine cellar, and other eclectic amenities, including an aquarium and hair salon. The musician, 31, and Game of Thrones actor, 25, purchased the sprawling estate back in 2019 for $14.1 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Encino, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Royal Oaks, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Joe Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#The Wall Street Journal#Instagram Story#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Pose With Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas at Louis Vuitton Event in Paris: See the Pic!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are stepping out in style. The "Electric" singer and her fiancé posed alongside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Louis Vuitton Parfum event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris Monday night. The couple were dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton for the event where the fashion brand unveiled its latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection, created in collaboration with architect Frank Gehry and the Maison’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.
RelationshipsBillboard

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share Dreamy Wedding Photos for Anniversary: 'The Best Two Years of My Life'

Now we're speechless over the edge, we're just breathless, never thought that we'd catch this lovebug again from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding pictures. The all-star couple are ringing in the two-year anniversary of their big wedding bash in the south of France from June 2019. They officially tied the knot a month earlier in an intimate Vegas chapel ceremony following the Jonas Brothers' performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, of which Turner posted never-before-seen pictures last month.
Celebritiesat40.com

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage With New Photos

The Game of Thrones star and the JoBro celebrated two years of marriage by sharing some unseen snapshots from their gorgeous wedding in France, all shot by photographer Corbin Gurkin. While they infamously eloped in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, their more formal and lavish wedding was held just a month later on June 29.
Celebritiesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated their second anniversary by sharing never-before-seen images from their wedding. The Game of Thrones alum posted photos of the couples first dance, wedding cake and bridal party on her Instagram page Tuesday (June 29th). Jonas also shared some intimate snaps, including one of him...
Real EstateMiami Herald

Power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas list California home for $16M. Take a look

Actor Sophie Turner and her husband, pop singer Joe Jonas have listed their fashionable Encino, California estate for $16.75 million, the listing on Realtor.com said. The couple purchased the house in 2019 for $14.1 million, alongside Nick Jonas, Joe’s brother, and his wife actor Priyanka Chopra, who also purchased a home in the same neighborhood, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Go Inside Kelly Clarkson's New $5 Million Los Angeles Home

Watch: Kelly Clarkson Confesses Celebs Used to Be "Rude" to Her. The 39-year-old The Voice coach recently bought an almost 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom Colonial-style home in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley for almost $5.5 million, The Los Angeles Times reported this week. The news comes two weeks after the pop...

Comments / 2

Community Policy