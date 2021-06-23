Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Selling Their $16.75 Million LA Mansion: See Photos From Inside
Take a tour of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sprawling Encino mansion. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have put their Los Angeles mansion on the market for a whopping $16.75 million. Located in the upscale neighborhood of Royal Oaks in Encino, the 15,000-square-foot home has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a wine cellar, and other eclectic amenities, including an aquarium and hair salon. The musician, 31, and Game of Thrones actor, 25, purchased the sprawling estate back in 2019 for $14.1 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.hollywoodlife.com