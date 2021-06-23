Superman & Lois delivers a pitch-perfect origin story romance

Well someone’s seen WandaVision! Like that Disney+ superhero series, “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” uses the conventions of TV to lull viewers into a comforting sense of familiarity before pulling the rug out from under them. The first half of “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” is a charming-as-hell flashback episode that fills in the gaps between what happened after teenage Clark left home in “The Best of Smallville” and all the early Lois and Clark relationship stuff that was covered in montage in the premiere. Only it turns out it’s not actually a conventional flashback episode. Instead, Morgan Edge is rooting through his brother’s memories to find a weakness. And fittingly, the thing Edge realizes he can use against Clark is the thing that sits at the heart of Superman & Lois as a series: Family.