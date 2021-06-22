Cancel
Municipal Complex Community Meeting

DFW Community News
A quorum of the City Council may be present for the COMMUNITY MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021, 6 PM & COMMUNITY MEETING & FACILITY ISSUES COUNCIL REVIEW WORKSHOP WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021, 6 PM, IF NEEDED. No decisions will be made by the City Council during this event. Any subject raised at the event which requires deliberation of the Parker City Council will be placed on a Parker City Council agenda in the future, and with the appropriate notice of the item given in that meeting’s agenda.

parker.bubblelife.com
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

