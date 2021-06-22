Municipal Complex Community Meeting

A quorum of the City Council may be present for the COMMUNITY MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 22, 2021, 6 PM & COMMUNITY MEETING & FACILITY ISSUES COUNCIL REVIEW WORKSHOP WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021, 6 PM, IF NEEDED. No decisions will be made by the City Council during this event. Any subject raised at the event which requires deliberation of the Parker City Council will be placed on a Parker City Council agenda in the future, and with the appropriate notice of the item given in that meeting’s agenda.