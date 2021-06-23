Cancel
Visual Art

Create a small piece of art

 14 days ago

COOK — It's a challenge! Grab an 8X10 Canvas From the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery or submit a favorite piece of art you have created other than on canvas. A weaving, a photo, a quilt or sculpture will do. YOU ARE THE CREATER!. THE RULE: It needs to...

#Art Gallery#The Arts#Dream Weaver Salon#Nwfa Gallery#Nwfamn Org Gmail Com
