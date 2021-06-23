Create a small piece of art

OSWEGO – Three exciting events are coming soon to the Art Association of Oswego. First will be the 31st Annual AAO Members’ Art Exhibition, which will be held from July 17 through August 15. There is an open call for members of the local community to submit original artwork for inclusion in this show. Anyone who is a current member of the AAO (or anyone who becomes a member) is eligible to enter one or two artworks into the exhibition for a small fee.