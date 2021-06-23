Create a small piece of art

The Art Guild of Port Washington invites artists and community members to A Date to Create: Fun-raiser, an exciting summer event for adults to enjoy art, live music, food and drinks on Saturday, July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a chance to soak up the sun in our backyard and flex your creative muscles. Our event will have a variety of artistic activities to participate in, including: Sip and Paint with Joan Stevens, iPhone Photography with Howard Rose, Printmaking with Stephanie Navon-Jacobson, Sculpture with Megan Meehan, Tie Dye with Piper Lyman, Watercolor with Esther-Marie, Golf Game with Tony Chung and Jeff Holtzman.