Nessel testifies before House Judiciary Committee on elder abuse bill package

legalnews.com
 13 days ago

“This package of bills is not just a good idea, it is a moral imperative,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told members of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning as she testified on a bill package implementing fundamental reforms impacting guardians and conservators. With bipartisan support, and if passed by...


State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Bills#Legislature#Senate#The Task Force#State Long Term Care#The Legal News
