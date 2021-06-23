Cancel
Hockey

Nassau Coliseum Has A Bleak Future

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old barn doesn’t have much time as a big league arena left. There is at least one more hockey game that will be played at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The future of the building and its property is up in the air once the New York Islanders season is done. The team is moving west again but this time to the New York City, Nassau County border at the Belmont Park racetrack site. The old barn will be competing with the Islanders new home arena and with venues in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Newark, New Jersey. What can be done with the 49-year-old venue? There are no answers. There may be some value for the Coliseum leaseholder as there is an enormous amount of property that surrounds the building that could be developed. But the days of hosting big time sports, a National Hockey League franchise, a National Basketball Association team, college basketball tournaments are done and concert acts will go to the new Islanders building. A minor league basketball team could continue playing there.

