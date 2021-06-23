Cancel
Lancaster, VA

143 Hayden Rd, Lancaster, VA 22576

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the heart of the Northern Neck just minutes from Irvington, your private oasis on Carter’s Creek awaits. Artful style & peak functionality reigns throughout w/ numerous luxe spaces to satisfy every living need, from concentrated work to convivial gathering to tranquil relaxation. Among its many welcome amenities, the French Country porch oozes southern charm. There is an open flow w/ a central living area at its heart & expansive windows which blur the lines between indoor & out w/ their stay-all-day views of the water. Three generous-sized bedrooms. One, has serene views of the water, & a cozy sitting room to read your favorite book or noodle over the clues within clues of the daily crossword puzzle. The other two are both en-suite, & each has double french doors that open onto the covered porch. Enjoy morning coffee or late-night cordials in the multi-season family room, featuring a wet bar, stoned wood-burning fireplace, & a glass NanaWall that opens to the patio & salt H20 pool. The patio, outdoor kitchen, & pool provide abundant space for entertaining, as well as open seating space for intimate or lively gatherings. Prepare to be dazzled. Breezes & sunsets convey.

