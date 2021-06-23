Cancel
Richmond, VA

17 N Stafford Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this lovely fan area historic home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1921 and renovated with modern amenities while boasting the historic charm and architectural details of the era, this 3 bed, 1.5 bath home offers the convenience of city living with walkable streets and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Original hardwood floors adorn the main and upper level. The kitchen features stainless appliances, gas cooking and granite countertops. The island with under-mount sink and pendant lighting is the perfect place for food and meal prep. Pull up a seat at the island for casual dining or enjoy a more formal meal at the dining room table. The family room boasts lovely crown molding, a decorative beam and hardwood stairs with detailed railing and built-in bookcase. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, a full bath and linen closet. Don't worry about finding a place to park on this quiet street...this home is completed with a 1 or 2-vehicle detached garage with pedestrian door leading through the private, fenced patio directly to the kitchen. Schedule your showing today, since this will not last long!

