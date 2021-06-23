San Francisco-L.A. Angels Runs

The San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play game four at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 9:10 PM EDT. The Giants lost the series against the LA Dodgers as well as the first meeting with Arizona but they were able to bounce back and win two games with the Diamondbacks. San Francisco ended with a score of 6-5 in its recent match, delivering 6 runs, 13 hits, and 6 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski scored the first point in the 3rd inning and he also delivered the winning point in the 8th. The Giants are 1st in the NL West standings with a 52-30 record.