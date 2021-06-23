We feared Australia’s music industry would never face its reckoning. Let’s keep the momentum up
Six years ago, I found the courage to publicly recount a few of my personal stories of unwanted sexual attention and harassment working in the Australian music industry. I don’t remember a singular incident which tipped me over – it could have been when a male management colleague asked me: “Why don’t you wear something more flattering?” It could have been when two drunk, well-known festival promoters asked me to “grab us a top-shelf whisky, darling” before my band’s industry showcase, which they failed to watch.www.theguardian.com