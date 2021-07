Virginia City Band Concert

Join The Ladder Community Center in Shelby for a lively big band and jazz concert at The Ladder Monday, July 12 at 7 p.m. The General Assembly is a full orchestra performing the best of old and new music throughout West Michigan. Musicians come from a wide area, including Reed City, Spring Lake, Grand Rapids, Ludington and Muskegon. Many of them have performed with nationally known stars such as The Temptations, Bobby Vinton, Max Roach, Peter Nero and Henry Herman, Miller and The Dorseys.