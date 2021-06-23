Birthday party ‘surprise’ doesn’t go as planned

On June 25th, Rain posted some videos and photos on his Instagram account with the caption, "It's my birthday... it's late...The staff...surprised me...I'm thankful but..." In the video, Rain is seen receiving the birthday cake from his employees whilst shouting "For now, let's start moving [the car]!" Rain quickly blew out the cake candles and burst into laughter. Rain further drew laughter when he showed his conflicted affection for his employees by saying, "It's just late...and I'm in a hurry...Blow out the candles. I need to start going...I can't say anything bad to you but...I can't...(sigh)...Thank you guys, but I am in the middle of my schedule! Aren't you guys being too much? But thank you, really."