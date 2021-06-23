Cancel
Celebrations

Birthday party ‘surprise’ doesn’t go as planned

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur work night at daughter Susan’s house last week proved to be a success. The majority of our church showed up to help with whatever needed to be done. Some fences were put up, flower beds were made, weeding and trimming were done, and the barn was cleaned. Then the ladies washed walls and windows, and all brought in supper. There were casseroles, salads, desserts, iced tea, coffee and lemonade. It was a very hot night, so the cold iced tea and lemonade went fast.

