Nationals' Brad Hand: Escapes with 16th save
Hand earned the save against the Phillies on Tuesday after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits while striking out one. Hand was called upon to finish off the eighth with two outs. The left-hander gave up a single to Bryce Harper before sending Andrew McCutchen down on strikes to end the inning. Upon returning for the ninth, Hand surrendered a leadoff double to Alec Bohm and hit Ronald Torreyes with a pitch. He proceeded to load the bases by giving up a single to Matt Vierling before slamming the door. Despite the shaky outing, Hand has now earned five saves and a win across his last six appearances. The 31-year-old has delivered a solid season so far, pitching to a 2.61 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.www.cbssports.com