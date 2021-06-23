Nationals' Brad Hand: Escapes with 16th save

Corbin (5-7) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Dodgers after allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk while fanning two across 4.2 innings. Corbin looked in control through the first three innings but the wheels came off shortly after, and he was lifted shortly after giving up a grand slam to Max Muncy -- his second homer of that inning. The southpaw was coming off back-to-back quality starts, but he was unable to repeat that feat against one of the best offenses in the National League. The 31-year-old now owns a 4.58 ERA since the beginning of June (six starts) and is scheduled to pitch again next week on the road against the Padres.