Hey everyone, I want to catch a shark as part of my bucket list. I don't really care what kind or how big but i have no idea where to start. i am in the Treasure coast area and have tried from the beach and from the Indian river. Can you lend me some tips about where to start. Is summer a good time for them? What gear/ bait is recommended from the beach or the river? I have seen a few sharks (bonnethead, blacktip, spinner) caught from both but the folks who caught them, caught them by accident fishing for something else. Any tips would be helpful. thank you!