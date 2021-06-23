Twins' Hansel Robles: Tagged for three runs in loss

White went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Oakland. He generated the Rangers' lone run when he was hit by a pitch, took two bases on a wild pitch, then came home on Willie Calhoun's groundout. White slotted into the five hole for the first time this season, an indication of manager Chris Woodward's confidence in him after he started eight straight games and went 11-for-30 with three home runs and eight runs scored during that stretch. "He just looks really good right now," Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, when discussing White's approach. "I want to reward these guys, but it's more of a consistency thing than just saying 'Hey, you had a good game, go hit fifth.' His at-bat quality was good when he didn't get hits. He's pressuring opposing pitchers. That's what we're looking for." White, who made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on May 13 with a .127 batting average, appears to have a stable home in Texas' starting lineup. He's been a different hitter since rejoining the Rangers, something he attributed to regaining his confidence while in the minors.