Ryan Reynolds shows some love for Hugh Jackman's tap dance skills in rare break from fake feud. Even Ryan Reynolds has to admit that when comes to tap dancing, Hugh Jackman's got moves. This week, Ryan pressed pause on his years-long, jokey social media feud with Hugh to show some love for the triple threat star, who's gearing up to play the lead in a Broadway revival of Meredith Wilson's classic musical, "The Music Man." "As much as I hate to love this….It's crazy good," Ryan wrote on his Instagram Story on June 22 alongside a clip of Hugh rehearsing a tap number, per JustJared. "I can't wait to see The Music Man," Ryan added. Hugh stars as Howard Hill opposite Sutton Foster's Marian Paroo. Performances at New York City's Winter Garden Theater begin Dec. 20.