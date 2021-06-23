Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: KJ Hamler | WR

By Erick Trickel
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 13 days ago

When the Denver Broncos double-dipped at wide receiver to open the 2020 draft, many scratched their heads. A wide receiver was expected in Round 1 when the Broncos took Jerry Jeudy, but the selection of KJ Hamler came as a bit of a shock.

In his short career so far, Hamler has become something of a hot topic for Broncos fans. Starting off his rookie year, he ended up dealing with a hamstring injury that lingered and really limited his playing time on the field.

Hamler didn't play Week 1 but saw almost 100 snaps in the following two games before barely playing in Week 4 after reinjuring that hamstring. His debut performance showed off plenty of potential but one of his best plays came as a blocker and showed off the fact he is not afraid to be physical despite his diminutive size.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hamler's one constant issue, which plagued him in college, was his drops. After drafting Hamler, then-GM John Elway made the claim the Broncos were mostly 'focus' drops in college, which isn't entirely true.

Hamler had a 25% drop rate in college with maybe 10% (at most) due to a lapse in focus. Why? His smaller hands are going to lead to more drops than the average for wide receivers.

In his rookie season, Hamler's drop rate was just under 19%, so we did see improvement from his college number. But there needs to be more improvement there and with his size and the type of player he is, 12% is about the highest the Broncos can accept from him.

Hamler is very explosive with plenty of speed to be a threat but the team can't maximize that if he can't catch the ball. This year will be telling as to how much he can improve his hands and how much more effective that will make him.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
162
Followers
387
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Topic#American Football#Broncos News#Twitter Ericktrickel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: How KJ Hamler can break out in year two

The Denver Broncos would love to see every second-year player take the next step forward in their game, but one player that’s getting a little underrated in 2021 so far is 2020 second-round pick, KJ Hamler. Hamler had an exciting rookie season for the Denver Broncos in spurts, but he’ll be expected to play an even bigger role in 2021.
NFLUSA Today

KJ Hamler's excited for Courtland Sutton's return to Broncos

KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton were on the field together for just one game in 2020 before Sutton went down with a season-ending injury. Despite having limited experience with Sutton, Hamler knows how big of an impact the Pro Bowl receiver can have for the Denver Broncos’ offense. “Man, ‘Court’...
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Uh oh: Trevor Lawrence having miserable time at Jaguars minicamp so far

Trevor Lawrence is going through some rookie growing pains at Jaguars minicamp. Just when the Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had the savior of the franchise, Trevor Lawrence threw yet another pick-six during minicamp. Outside of a few good years with Byron Leftwich, David Garrard and a few fleeting moments with...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFL247Sports

LOOK: Former Georgia QB Jake Fromm gets married

Fourth of July falling on a weekend this year has been good news for everyone, and former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm had one of the best weekends of them all. The Buffalo Bills quarterback got married on Saturday after previously getting engaged to his college girlfriend back in March. Fromm...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has A Question For Dabo Swinney

The new NCAA rule allowing for athletes to be compensated for use of their Name, Image, and Likeness officially begins today. That makes some previous statements by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a bit notable. Just over two years ago, the uber-successful Clemson head coach was the subject of a...
NFLUSA Today

5 Broncos who might go on the trade block before roster cuts

The Denver Broncos will face several tough decisions when they finalize a 53-man roster later this summer. At some positions where the Broncos have a lot of depth, the team might try to complete a few trades in the place of cuts. Earlier this offseason, Denver was expected to trade...
NFL247Sports

Why all eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa during the 2021 NFL season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove entering year two of his NFL career. During his rookie season in 2020, the No. 5 overall pick had an up and down year that often saw him benched in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. With Fitzpatrick no longer in...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles targeting big-money deal for tight end Dallas Goedert as Zach Ertz prepares to move on, per report

The expected split between Zach Ertz and the Eagles has been delayed for months as Philadelphia holds out hope for better compensation in a potential trade, but for anyone growing skeptical of Ertz's future departure, John McMullen of SI.com's EagleMaven reports the team has already taken several steps to prepare for 2021 and beyond without their longtime tight end. That includes targeting a "big-money contract extension" for Ertz's fellow tight end Dallas Goedert, as well as informing Ertz that Goedert will take the majority of snaps at the position regardless of who's on the roster.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers All 90: TE Pat Freiermuth

All 90 is a Pittsburgh Steelers Now series profiling each of the 90 members of the Steelers 2021 offseason roster. Acquired: The Steelers made a splash by taking Freiermuth with No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, when most expected them to draft an offensive lineman.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Team Preview: Tennessee Titans — Breakouts, Busts and Sleepers

The Tennessee Titans offense has gone through a metamorphosis this offseason. Key contributors like offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith have all departed, leaving questions about how the organization would retool. Those questions were answered in June when the Titans traded for Julio...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: Will QB Daniel Jones make the leap?

As we meander our way through player-by-player profiles of every member of the New York Giants 90-man roster, we have arrived at the most important one. Jones will almost certainly have more to do with the success or failure of the 2021 Giants than any other player on the roster. Not to mention his performance could have much to do with the direction of the franchise in years to come. Jobs, including his own, could well be on the line for the long-struggling Giants in 2021.
NFLUSA Today

Noah Fant snubbed on list of top NFL tight ends

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield recently released his list of the top 11 tight ends in the NFL, and Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant was snubbed. Fant did not make the cut despite having comparable — and in some cases, better — numbers compared to several of the TEs who did make the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy