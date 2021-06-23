Red Sox's Darwinzon Hernandez: Earns win in extra innings

Hernandez (2-2) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, retiring all four batters he faced to win the game Tuesday over the Rays. Hernandez failed to record a strikeout, but he still didn't allow a baserunner besides the runner that started on second. He finished out the 11th inning after the Red Sox put up four runs to get the victory. The 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with nine holds over 23.2 innings. He is great at preventing the long ball with just two home runs allowed this season and three over his 62.1-inning career. In addition, his career GB/FB stands out at 1.8.