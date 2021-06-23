Suns' Cameron Payne: Scores game-high 29 points

It all started in Game 1 of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was late in the third, and Suns point guard Chris Paul was laboring, just trying to get through the game. He would end up playing 36 minutes, and they were all hard-fought. Paul had suffered a “stinger” earlier in the game. Well, ultimately, the Suns won the game versus the defending champions, 99-90. The final buzzer hadn’t sounded yet when Twitter, and the rest of social media, were buzzing about the Chris Paul injury woes. Well, he ended up struggling with the injury for the rest of the series. To get by the defending champs, back-up point guard Cameron Payne needed to step up.