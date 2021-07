Naquin was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies due to right wrist soreness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin took a seat against left-handers in two of the last three games, and he'll remain out of the lineup Monday following his late scratch. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old could be available off the bench, but Shogo Akiyama will take his place in center field and bat fifth.