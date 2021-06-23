Cancel
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sinks heroic game-winning bucket

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyton scored 24 points (12-15 FG, 0-1 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers. Ayton had a couple of posterizing dunks over Ivica Zubac and dominated the paint during the entire game, as he delivered another efficient performance on the offensive end of the court. However, his best moment came in the final seconds of the game, as he caught an inbound pass to sink the game-winning shot on an alley-oop with less than one second on the clock. Ayton has four double-doubles over his last six games and has scored at least 20 points three times during that span.

