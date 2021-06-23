Adrienne Elizabeth McKenna, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 peacefully at her home. Born in New York, NY to the late Adrian and Mary Elizabeth (Wheat) McKenna, Adrienne spent her childhood in Leuven, Belgium. She was fluent in French, Flemish, and English and had an abiding love for languages. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a lover of Carolina Football — despite it being a near constant disappointment to her. Adrienne was a member of Phi Beta Kappa when she received her Bachelor and Master’s Degrees at USC.