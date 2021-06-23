Willis Lee Jackson, Jr. "Jack"

Willis Lee Jackson, Jr., 64, of Cross Junction, VA passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, peacefully at his home. Jack was born in 1956 in Staunton, VA to Kaye Tyler Jackson and the late Willis Lee Jackson, Sr. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, VA and received his Pipe Fitters degree via Purdue University. Jack worked and as a Steam Fitter for Local 602. He loved playing golf and was in a golf league at Bowling Green Country Club. Jack loved going to the river and spending time at his hunting camp. He was a great wrestler in high school and as an adult loved playing softball, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. Jack was an avid reader of The Winchester Star, he loved doing the crossword puzzle and he always read the obituaries to make sure he wasn’t in there.