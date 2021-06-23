Cancel
The Flash: "Enemy at the Gates" Preview Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a preview for "Enemy at the Gates", the upcoming fifteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 29th, and will see the return of Godspeed, a villain that may be a fan-favorite, but is a major challenge for Team Flash. The episode will also see the return of Chillblaine (John Cor), who is no longer in prison. It was revealed at the end of this week's "Rayo de Luz" that he was released from prison due to working with the state and it could add a whole new layer of challenges.

comicbook.com
