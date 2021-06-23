Dragon Ball Super: Why Vegeta Might Actually Win This Time
Dragon Ball Super might actually be setting up Vegeta for a win this time around! Dragon Ball Super's new Granolah the Survivor arc has taken an interesting turn as it has returned to the Dragon Ball Z roots of Goku and Vegeta's rivalry as the two of them had wanted to test their respective skills against the purported universe's strongest warrior by themselves. The newest chapter of the series took this one step further as it showed off how Goku's new level of Ultra Instinct power compared to Granolah's, but ultimately ended with his defeat.comicbook.com