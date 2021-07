Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. got revenge on the Miami Marlins on Sunday in the form of a two-run home run, and subsequent bat flip. The start of the Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins series got off to a contentious start on Friday after Pablo Lopez hit outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the left elbow guard with the first pitch of the game, leading to the ejection of himself, manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. It is no secret that Acuña has been plunked a lot by the Marlins throughout his young career, and he got his revenge on Sunday.