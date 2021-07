Troy, New York, police have arrested a 23-year-old man who they say lives in Bethlehem in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in April. Police announced the arrest of Zaequan J. Morrison, who previously lived in Troy and now resides in Bethlehem. Morrison is alleged to have been the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed 40-year-old Eric Jones. Following the crash in Lansingburgh, New York, Morrison then fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.