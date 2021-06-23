Foster Over the 4th Program for Pets at the Animal Services Adoption Center

For pets and their owners, fireworks can be a worrisome event due to the loud noise that often scares both dogs and cats. This year’s Star Spangled Classic fireworks display will take place as a drive-in event at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport on Saturday, July 3, near the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Adoption Center. Because of the close proximity to the launch location, and since Animal Services’ dog kennels are mainly outdoors, the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services team is making an extra effort to place the shelter’s dogs and cats into foster homes over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Animal Services is seeking residents for the Foster Over the 4th program to shelter pets in need over the holiday weekend. Pick-ups and drop-offs are by appointment only. Foster pick-ups will take place on Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2, with pets returning for drop-off on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7. Animal Services is closed on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5. Hours will vary for the appointments, but after-work time frames will be available if needed.

Animal Services supplies all fosters with a crate/carrier, food, bowls, and a leash/collar for dogs. All dogs and cats eligible for fostering must be current on rabies vaccines and spayed/neutered if old enough. Strays must also be off their five-day hold to be eligible to leave for foster care. Dogs and cats eligible for foster/adoption can be seen at accgov.com/availablepets.

Residents interested in participating in the Foster Over the 4th program should first fill out a foster application, which includes uploading a required video tour of the potential foster home, at www.accgov.com/fosterapet.

For more information about the Foster Over the 4th program or fostering a pet in general, call Animal Services at 706-613-3540 or email us at animalservices@accgov.com.