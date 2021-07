WINSTON-SALEM — Although now living in the Winston-Salem area, Macy Pate can still be called Boone and Blowing Rock's "hometown girl." It has been quite a year for the young golfer who cut her teeth at Boone Golf Course and honed her early skills at courses in the area. First, she earned a spot in the 14-15 year old division of the nationally prestigious Drive, Chip & Putt competition, played at Augusta National the weekend before The Masters. She followed that up in May by winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Women's State Golf Championship at Pinehurst.