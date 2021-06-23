Clippers' Paul George misses crucial free throws in stunning Game 2 loss to Suns
The box score from Tuesday's Suns-Clippers game — a pivotal Game 2 win for Phoenix in the Western Conference finals — will show Paul George had a decent game. Twenty-six points, on 10-of-23 shooting; six assists; six rebounds; and 5-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. He also scored his team's last six points, all within the last minute, to help the Clippers to a 103-102 lead with just 8.2 seconds remaining.www.sportingnews.com