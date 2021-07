As charming and unique as ever, now less likely to spit you into a hedge. The latest generation of Morgan Plus Four is the pastel-coloured, chrome-handled Smeg fridge of the car sphere: olde worlde aesthetic on the outside, up to date technology underneath. And no, ‘up to date’ isn’t a typo. This is the second of many Morgans, following its big bro the Plus Six, to be based on a new bonded aluminium ‘CX’ platform. Around 97 per cent of its components are new.