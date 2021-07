Houston Dynamo FC and FC Cincinnati traded early goals and then couldn’t break through further in a wide-open 1-1 draw at BBVA Stadium on Saturday night. his one got off to a brisk start, with teams trading defender-assisted winger goals within the first five minutes. First, the home team got on the board, with Sam Junqua finding Tyler Pasher with a cross-field pass to set up a well-struck shot that found the net in the third minute. But then less than two minutes later, Geoff Cameron hoofed a long pass forward that Brenner wisely dummied; the ball got to Álvaro Barreal, who didn’t waste the chance to equalize.