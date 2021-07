The Czech League of American Football, CLAF, opens its 2021 season this weekend with five teams in the hunt for the CLAF title. The Ostrava Steelers, Prague Lions, Brno Alligators, Vysocina Gladiators, and Prerov Mammoths will each play a six game schedule starting June 10, winding up August 29, with the Czech Bowl scheduled for September 11-12. The defending champions, from 2019, the Prague Lions, opted out of the shortened 2020 season which was played in the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions. The season was halted before the playoffs could start and no winner was declared.