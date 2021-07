“Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.” –Henry David Thoreau. As we celebrate Independence Day in the United States, the summer real estate and mortgage markets offer us opportunities to celebrate our own financial freedom and independence. Home sellers see their home values hit higher than they could have ever imagined. Homebuyers are buying their homes with the lowest mortgage rates we have seen in years. Homeowners have a unique opportunity to restructure their mortgage terms to remodel their homes and lower overall debt costs.