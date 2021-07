Reddotforum reports about a new Leica USA offer where you can get a free Leica M-Adapter-L with every SL2/SL2-S camera purchase:. “Today, Leica has announced a new promotion on its SL2 and SL2-S professional mirrorless cameras. From July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, those purchasing a brand new SL2 or SL2-S body or bundle will receive a free M-Adapter-L. Regularly priced at $450, the M-Adapter-L allows for use of Leica M rangefinder lenses on the SL2 or SL2-S. This promotion doesn’t replace the existing $600 savings of the 24-70mm Vario-Elmarit-SL promotion we reported on along with the launch of the new lens, as you can take advantage of both the bundle savings and still get a free M-Adapter-L.”