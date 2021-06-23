Rainsville man charged with child pornography
A Rainsville man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation that led to his arrest last Thursday. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the DeKalb County Major Crime Unit (comprising of the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department and Geraldine Police Department, in conjunction with EMACC Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 514 in Rainsville after receiving a tip of child pornography being downloaded.jcsentinel.com