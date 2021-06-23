Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Panel pushes ahead legislation targeting Big Tech's power

By MARCY GORDON
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIFyS_0acekOSN00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A House panel pushed ahead Wednesday with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over legislative language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias in online platforms but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package.

The drafting session by the House Judiciary Committee is an initial step in what promises to be a strenuous slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce the market dominance of Big Tech but don’t support a wholesale revamp of the antitrust laws. Republicans have relentlessly hurled accusations of anti-conservative bias against the social media platforms and may demand targeted legislative sanctions in return for their support.

The advance of the massive, bipartisan legislation comes as the tech giants already are smarting under federal investigations, epic antitrust lawsuits, near-constant condemnation from politicians of both parties, and a newly installed head of the powerful Federal Trade Commission who is a fierce critic of the industry.

The legislative package, led by industry critic Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., targets the companies’ structure and could point toward breaking them up, a dramatic step for Congress to take against a powerful industry whose products are woven into everyday life. If such steps were mandated, they could bring the biggest changes to the industry since the federal government’s landmark case against Microsoft some 20 years ago.

The Democratic lawmakers championing the proposals reaffirmed the case for curbing Big Tech as the committee began digging into the legislation.

It “will pave the way for a stronger economy and a stronger democracy for the American people by reining in anti-competitive abuses of the most dominant firms online,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary Committee chairman. “Each bill is an essential part of a bipartisan plan to level the playing field for innovators, entrepreneurs and startup — and to bring the benefits of increased innovation and choice to American consumers.”

Conservative Republicans laid down their markers. They insisted that the proposed legislation doesn’t truly attack anti-competitive abuses by the tech industry because it fails to address anti-conservative bias on its social media platforms.

And they previewed a fight over legislative definitions. The legislation as drafted would apply to online platforms with 50 million or more monthly active users, annual sales or market value of over $600 billion, and a role as “a critical trading partner.”

The new proposals “make it worse," insisted Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the panel's senior Republican. “They don’t break up Big Tech. They don’t stop censorship.”

The legislation's definition of which online platforms would fall under stricter antitrust standards could mean that companies such as Microsoft, WalMart and Visa would soon be included, Jordan suggested. “Who knows where it will end?" he said.

The first of the bills being considered, which would increase the budget of the Federal Trade Commission, drew the conservatives’ ire as an avenue toward amplified power for the agency. The legislation would increase filing fees for proposed mergers worth more than $500 million and cut the fees for those under that level.

President Joe Biden’s surprise move last week elevating antitrust legal scholar Lina Khan to head the FTC was a clear signal of a tough stance toward the tech giants. It was top of mind for the conservative Republicans objecting to the new legislation. Khan played a key role in the Judiciary Committee’s 2019-20 sweeping investigation of the tech giants’ market power.

Bringing the culture wars into the legislative debate, Republican lawmakers pushed an amendment that would prohibit any revenue collected by the FTC in the merger filing fees from being used to finance the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public education. It was defeated on a 25-19 vote.

The four companies deny abusing their dominant market position and have asserted that improper intervention in the market through legislation would hurt small businesses and consumers.

Lauded as engines of innovation, the Silicon Valley giants for decades enjoyed minimal regulation and star status in Washington, with a notable coziness during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president. The industry’s fortunes abruptly reversed about two years ago, when the companies came under intense federal scrutiny, a searing congressional investigation, and growing public criticism over issues of competition, consumer privacy and hate speech.

Biden said as a presidential candidate that dismantling the big tech companies should be considered. He also has said he wants to see changes to the social media companies’ long-held legal protections for speech on their platforms.

The legislative proposals also would prohibit the tech giants from favoring their own products and services over competitors on their platforms. The legislation was informed by the 15-month Judiciary antitrust investigation, led by Cicilline, that concluded the four tech giants have abused their market power by charging excessive fees, imposing tough contract terms and extracting valuable data from individuals and businesses that rely on them.

The legislation also would make it tougher for the giant tech companies to snap up competitors in mergers, which they have completed by scores in recent years.

Democrats control the House, but they would need to garner significant Republican support in the Senate for legislation to pass. The chamber is split 50-50 with the Democrats’ one-vote margin depending on Vice President Kamala Harris being the tiebreaker.

___

Follow Marcy Gordon at https://twitter.com/mgordonap.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Consumer Privacy#Big Tech#Ap#House#Republicans#Democratic#American#Visa#The Judiciary Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Google
News Break
Walmart
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Decatur Daily

Big Tech must engage to prevent Congress stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Congress’ Antitrust Legislation Avoids Regulating Many Big Tech Companies

Last-minute changes to major antitrust legislation working its way through the House appears to exempt several Big Tech companies from being affected by its regulations. The legislation, which has been months in the making and was crafted to take on Big Tech monopolies, targets a handful of companies while excluding others that also have massive market power, a leading expert told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Existing federal and state antitrust law already prohibits a wide range of anticompetitive business activity across all industries like unlawful mergers and monopolization.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court ruling sets up ever more bruising fight over tech

The nascent effort to rein in the power of America's tech giants hit a snag this week, but the lawmakers behind the movement are not folding so easily. Instead, a district court judge's dismissal of two antitrust cases against Facebook is adding fuel to demands to revamp the laws enabling the government to tackle monopolies.
Energy IndustryNewsweek

ExxonMobil Lobbyist Reveals Joe Manchin 'Kingmaker' Among 11 Senators Targeted

A senior lobbyist for ExxonMobil has claimed the oil giant is secretly fighting legislative attempts to tackle climate change—and identified Democratic Senator Joe Manchin as one of the lawmakers targeted in the campaign. Lobbyist Keith McCoy's remarks were covertly recorded by Greenpeace UK's investigative platform Unearthed and shared with British...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Rep. Kevin McCarthy reveals GOP framework for Big Tech legislation

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is offering a framework for what appears to be a counterproposal to the set of bipartisan bills to rein in Big Tech circulating in the House — saying House Republicans are ready to make tech behemoths “face the music.”. McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled his plans to develop...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House panel votes ‘yes’ on bill that could break up Big Tech

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to require Big Tech platforms to sell lines of business they run on their platforms if they also compete against them, wrapping up two days of votes that saw the approval of four measures directly aimed at reining in the power of some of the country’s most successful companies.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Technology 202: Congress takes aim at antitrust legislation designed to reel in Big Tech

Antitrust bills faced significant pushback in Congress yesterday from powerful tech companies and California lawmakers who represent some of their workers. The bills, which have some bipartisan support, made a splash earlier this month for taking direct aim at the far-reaching power of Big Tech, especially Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. But fissures began to show during a markup before the House Judiciary Committee as the companies — predictably — opposed the bills, and some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle spoke out against them.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

U.S. House panel votes to give antitrust enforcers more money in Big Tech session

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to give antitrust enforcers more money in a lengthy session on Wednesday. U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, called the bills a "historic package of bipartisan legislation" aimed at "reining in anticompetitive abuses of the most dominant firms online."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tech industry pushes for delay in antitrust legislation

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is coming under pressure to hit the brakes on a legislative package targeting tech giants. Industry groups, major tech companies and centrist Democrats have called for additional time and hearings to weigh the five proposals before the panel moves ahead with Wednesday’s scheduled markup. The...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...

Comments / 0

Community Policy