Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0W5P_0acek6eY00

MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
32K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Accidents
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Apartment Building#Escape Fire#Accident#Mobile Fire Rescue#Wbma#Darwin Wpmi#Wkrg#Abc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
ALA
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Michigan man’s leg severed in fireworks accident, sheriff says

BRECKENRIDGE, Mich. — A pyrotechnics professional suffered a gruesome injury Sunday during a commercial fireworks accident in the village of Breckenridge, Michigan. The 56-year-old man was lighting fireworks when somehow the mortar tipped over, fired off towards him and severed his leg, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office told WNEM. The...
Trotwood, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Medics respond to crash on Little Richmond Road Tuesday night

TROTWOOD — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in Trotwood Tuesday night. >> UPDATE: 13-year-old killed in shooting identified, police looking for ‘person of interest’. Medical units did respond to the crash in the 5400 block of Little Richmond Road and heavy damage was reported, according to initial reports.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Searchers at collapse site 'not seeing anything positive'

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse sounded increasingly somber Tuesday about the prospects for finding anyone alive, saying they have detected no new signs of life in the rubble as the death toll climbed to 32. Crews in yellow...
TrafficPosted by
WHIO Dayton

OSHP reports 16 car-crash deaths over 4th of July weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people were killed in 15 different traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period. The reporting period began Friday, July 2 and ended Monday, July 5, according to a release from OSHP. Out of the 15 crashes, impairment was determined to be...
HockeyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

911 callers urge help for hockey player killed by fireworks

A woman told a 911 dispatcher that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was “getting ready to go into convulsions” after he was struck in the chest by an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home. The call was one of three released Tuesday in connection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy